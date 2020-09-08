1/1
Catherine Mary Ann Hill Edwards
Catherine Mary Ann Hill Edwards, 80, a native of Pumpkin Center, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, died Sunday, September 06, 2020. Catherine was a graduate of Istrouma High School and attended Louisiana College. She worked as the secretary for the family business but most importantly, her time was devoted to her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo P. Hill and Dixie L. Hill; and her sister, Betty Hill Oberhoff. She is survived by her husband, L.C. Eddie Edwards; children, Denise (Austin) Gulledge, D'Shay (Scott) Shepard, and Devin (Kerri) Edwards; step children, Beau (Cecelia) Edwards and Stephana Edwards; grandchildren, Landon, Collin and Eli Edwards, Dustin and Melissa Gulledge, Brett, Cody and Hunter Shepard; great grandchildren, Xander and Maddax Moya, Luna, Freya and Juliet Gulledge, Keegan, Aubrey and Rayleigh Delatte. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 12:00PM until the service time at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
