|
Catherine McNabb Yarborough, a resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. She was born April 1, 1926 in Kentwood, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kentwood. She is survived by 6 children, Jewel Cutrer and husband, Sherman, Julia Currier and husband, David, Vickie Blades, Hubert Yarborough, Jr. and wife, Donna, Tammie Roberts and husband, Dwayne, Tracey Phelps and husband, Mike; 13 grandchildren, Charles "Sonny" Wall and wife, Rose, Catherine Martin, Sherman Cutrer, Jr., Joseph Cutrer and wife, Amy, Jason Travis, Jennifer Daigle, Casey Blades and wife, Alison, Jesse Blades and wife, Tabitha, Josh Yarborough and wife, Lauren, Justin Roberts and wife, Megan, Brody Roberts, Reagan Phelps and Emily Catherine Phelps; 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Hubert Yarborough, Sr.; daughter, Joyce Gail Wall; grandson, Max Blades; parents, George and Ethel Day McNabb; siblings, Emma Gardner, Sally Nettles, Mamie Allen, Monte Edwards, Alma Ashford, Mary Kelley, Joyce Travis, Claude McNabb, Fred McNabb and Frank McNabb; and infant sisters, Alline McNabb and Allie McNabb. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, and from 8:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM Friday, August 30, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Joe Baugh and Dr. Danny Smith. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|