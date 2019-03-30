Catherine (Katy) Michelli Locascio, 89, lifelong resident of Hammond, LA, passed away at her home on March 28, 2019. She was the daughter of late Joe F. and Virginia Michelli and wife of the late Sal A. Locascio. She and her husband will be remembered as the owners of Imperial Shoe Store for many years. Katy is survived by her daughter, Kathy Locascio Pittman. Other surviving family members include her sister, Sarah Michelli Arnone and brother-in-law Guy, grandchildren Tara Pittman Mounger (John), Eric L Pittman II (Shelley), Allison Puma Thomas (Chris), Aliscia Puma Oglesbee (Todd), great-grandchildren, Katie Claire Mounger, Sarah Grace Mounger, Eric Layton Pittman III, Macy Pittman, Thomas Cothren, Kristen Thomas, Mary Kate Thomas, Logan, Landon and Lawson Oglesbee, nieces and nephews Sal J. Cali, Paula Cali Hymel, Barbara Cali Strobach, Michael Minkus, Michelle Minkus Wallace, Jerry Arnone, Holly Michelli Martin-Picou and special caregivers, Stella Remble Mathews, Joann Morgan and Shkeithia Cryer. Special thanks to Dr. Nicholas Stevens, Hammond Fire Department and North Oaks Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sal A. Locascio, daughter Mary Ellen Locascio Puma, grandson David Puma, and siblings, Angie Minkus (Ernie), Frank J. Michelli (Linda). A Memorial Visitation for Katy will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Hammond. A Memorial Mass Celebrating Katy's Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Oaks Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Katy's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019