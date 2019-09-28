Catherine Paterson died September 17, 2019, in Pensacola. Cathy was born October 24, 1972 in Baton Rouge. She graduated from LSU, worked at Earl K Long hospital, was a pastry chef in New Orleans, and a Vet tech in Mandeville. It is her life that is remarkable. Cathy was spirited, smart, fun, adventuresome and beautiful. Cathy made lifelong friendships. She adored her rescue dogs. With incredible strength, Cathy fought against Huntington's Disease. She could not live the life she wanted but fully lived the life she could. She is survived by her mother, Karen. She was preceded in death by her father, Neil, and her sister, Anne. A memorial service will be held October 11, 10 a.m. at University Presbyterian Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, 2019