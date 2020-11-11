1/1
Catherine Rodosta Bajon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Rodosta Bajon passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a native of White Castle and resident of Baton Rouge. She loved travel, gardening and adored her cats. She was preceded in death by her parents Evella A. Rodosta and Jake C. Rodosta, her husband, Calvin J. Bajon, Sr. and son, Calvin J. Bajon, Jr. (Jim). She is survived by her 4 children, Craig L. Bajon, Laurie A. Bajon, Chris Bajon Jones (Gordon), Jeff J. Bajon and 3 grandchildren Brooke L. Bajon, Carley S. Bajon, Adrianne L. Bajon and 1 great-granddaughter Kameron Boykin. Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Friday, November 13 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by funeral mass at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Walker 225-271-4574. www.churchfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Burial
St. George Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved