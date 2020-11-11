Catherine Rodosta Bajon passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a native of White Castle and resident of Baton Rouge. She loved travel, gardening and adored her cats. She was preceded in death by her parents Evella A. Rodosta and Jake C. Rodosta, her husband, Calvin J. Bajon, Sr. and son, Calvin J. Bajon, Jr. (Jim). She is survived by her 4 children, Craig L. Bajon, Laurie A. Bajon, Chris Bajon Jones (Gordon), Jeff J. Bajon and 3 grandchildren Brooke L. Bajon, Carley S. Bajon, Adrianne L. Bajon and 1 great-granddaughter Kameron Boykin. Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Friday, November 13 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by funeral mass at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Walker 225-271-4574. www.churchfuneralservices.com.