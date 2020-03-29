Fay passed away peacefully at home on Sunday March 29, 2020, at the age of 70, surrounded by love. She was a life-long resident of Brusly and a graduate of Brusly High School, Class of 1967. Fay was retired from the Harry L. Laws Company after more than 20 years as a bookkeeper, and was a prior long-time employee of Gulf States Utilities/Entergy. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother, a caring and dedicated daughter, and a good friend to many. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020