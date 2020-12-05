Catherine Tucker "Shing" Smith, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Central passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 78. Catherine was born in Baton Rouge on May 17, 1942 and attended St. Anthony High School. She spent her career in banking with American Bank and later Hancock Bank. She was a kind and loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randall Smith; and daughter Henri Smith. Despite her handicap she never complained and was always ready to go, be it to the grocery store or North Carolina. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an outdoor visitation at the Resthaven Mausoleum on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Companion Animal Alliance. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.