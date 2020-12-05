1/
Catherine Tucker "Shing" Smith
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Tucker "Shing" Smith, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Central passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 78. Catherine was born in Baton Rouge on May 17, 1942 and attended St. Anthony High School. She spent her career in banking with American Bank and later Hancock Bank. She was a kind and loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randall Smith; and daughter Henri Smith. Despite her handicap she never complained and was always ready to go, be it to the grocery store or North Carolina. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an outdoor visitation at the Resthaven Mausoleum on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Companion Animal Alliance. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved