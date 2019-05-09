Catherine entered into eternal rest on April 30, 2019 at the age of 98. Survived by her daughters, Joyce, Lenell and Delores; sons, Ellis, Herman, Arnold, George and Carl; 1 sister; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Willis Johnson; 5 brothers; 1 sister; and 2 sons. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, May 11, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Donald R. Sterling officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019