Catherine "Kitty" Whetstone returned to her heavenly home in the early hours of April 25, 2019, after a three-year battle with illness. Her unwavering devotion to her family, and her firm belief in God, supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. Kitty was born to the late Oliver Wendell and Fannie Kate Catchings in Woodville, MS, on September 6, 1933. She lived almost her entire life in Woodville, except for the few years she lived in Mobile, AL, and San Antonio, TX, with her late husband, Glen Ray Whetstone Jr., while he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, Kitty and Glen returned to Woodville, raised three children, and were actively involved in the community. Outside of her thirty-year career as a bookkeeper at Commercial Bank in Woodville, Kitty was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she loved to contribute and be involved. She also loved to contribute and be involved with activities at Rosemont Plantation. Kitty was a proud member of the National Society Magna Charta Dames, the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Red Hats Society, the Woodville Civic Club, and her ladies' bible study group. She loved all people and had an undying positive attitude towards life and everyone around her. Her faith and trust in the Lord were always clearly evident. Her favorite place to be (besides church) was outdoors. Kitty usually started her day walking three to four miles through town with her good friend, before cooking breakfast and going to work. In the afternoons, she loved exercising her green thumb in and around her lawn. She received a great deal of satisfaction from maintaining her flower beds, shrubs, lawn, and bird attractants. Kitty loved nature and the beauty it provides. Kitty Whetstone is survived by, and will be sorely missed by, her two daughters, Frances Fitzgerald and Catherine McCarty, and by her very special son, Glen Ray Whetstone III. Also surviving and missing her are her best friends and grandchildren, Russell McCarty Jr., Kitty Bryant, Daniel Roane, and Kate Roane Curtis. Her great-grandchildren, Elle Bryant, Kate Bryant, and Jude Curtis will miss her as well, along with everyone else in the family. As she always instructed, we will hold our chins up, and not forget to eat beets, so our cheeks will stay rosy. Also surviving and missing her are her best friends and grandchildren, Russell McCarty Jr., Kitty Bryant, Daniel Roane, and Kate Roane Curtis. Her great-grandchildren, Elle Bryant, Kate Bryant, and Jude Curtis will miss her as well, along with everyone else in the family. As she always instructed, we will hold our chins up, and not forget to eat beets, so our cheeks will stay rosy. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 26, 2019

