Cathy Dufour a resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away at her home on April 28, 2020, at age 64. She was born March 21, 1956. Cathy retired from Total Petrochemicals. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carey and Gwen Poche, daughter, Whitney Dufour, two grandchildren: Claire and Graham Poche; siblings Vicki McCoy, Jeff "Zip" Mayer, Tommy Mayer and Cindy Broussard. She is preceded in death by her parents John Harvey and Annie Mayer. Special thanks to Jamie Daigle Denoux and the amazing staff at Comfort Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge http://www.dsagbr.org/home, on behalf of Whitney Dufour.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.