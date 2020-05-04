Cathy Dufour
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Dufour a resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away at her home on April 28, 2020, at age 64. She was born March 21, 1956. Cathy retired from Total Petrochemicals. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carey and Gwen Poche, daughter, Whitney Dufour, two grandchildren: Claire and Graham Poche; siblings Vicki McCoy, Jeff "Zip" Mayer, Tommy Mayer and Cindy Broussard. She is preceded in death by her parents John Harvey and Annie Mayer. Special thanks to Jamie Daigle Denoux and the amazing staff at Comfort Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge http://www.dsagbr.org/home, on behalf of Whitney Dufour.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved