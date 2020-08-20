Cathy Joyce Pettway Greenwald passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 61. She received a Master's Degree from LSU in Special Education and Counseling. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Kevin Greenwald; son, Daniel Greenwald; father, Carl Pettway, Sr.; mother and step-father, Faye Pettway and husband Raymond; siblings, Gail King, Pam Spickard and husband Dave, Cecil Pettway and wife Sheila; step-sister & brother, Pat and Michael Bufkin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pan Can) www.pancan.org.
