Cathy Joyce Pettway Greenwald
Cathy Joyce Pettway Greenwald passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 61. She received a Master's Degree from LSU in Special Education and Counseling. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Kevin Greenwald; son, Daniel Greenwald; father, Carl Pettway, Sr.; mother and step-father, Faye Pettway and husband Raymond; siblings, Gail King, Pam Spickard and husband Dave, Cecil Pettway and wife Sheila; step-sister & brother, Pat and Michael Bufkin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pan Can) www.pancan.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Istrouma Baptist Church
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Istrouma Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
