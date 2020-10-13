1/1
Cathy Simoneaux
1945 - 2020
Ms. Cathy Simoneaux, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Maurepas, passed away Sunday, October 11 at the age of 75 years old. Ms. Cathy was born May 23, 1945 in New Roads, Louisiana. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her biggest joy was playing with her grandchildren. Ms. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Chrisie Brown (Dwayne); grandchildren, Brittany Rozell (Eddie), Tyler Brown (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Zoey Rozell, Brantley Brown, Zane Rozell, Brinley Brown. Preceded in death are her husband, Noah Simoneaux and parents, Thomas and Irene Hulbert Hoff. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00am until service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
14
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
