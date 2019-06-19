Cathy Sylvester, a resident of Port Allen and native of Breaux Bridge passed away on June 7, 2019. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 21 from 4-7 pm until the wake services at 7 pm at the Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge Parish, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, conducted by the Rev. Larry James, Sr. Dismissal services will be Saturday, June 22 with viewing from 9-10 am at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 617 Latilais Dr., Breaux Bridge. Interment in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019