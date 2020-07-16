Francis Raphael "F.R." Cavell, Jr. passed away at his home on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79. A 1958 graduate of Redemptorist High School and a 1972 graduate of LSU, F.R. worked for many years and eventually retired from Dow Chemical in Plaquemine, LA. He enjoyed going to mass and spending times in the great outdoors fishing and hunting. F.R. was a Charter Member of the Red Diamond Hunting Club and an AA and Al-Anon Mentor. He is survived by his children Rodney Cavell, Laura Sanders (husband Robert), David Cavell (wife Tiffani), and Elizabeth "Celeste" Cavell; grandchildren Tara Sanders, Tiffany James, Samantha Sanders, Mark Sanders, Chloe Cavell; a great-grandchild Gracie Shirah; siblings Diane Henry, Hubert Cavell, Ethel Riles (husband Earl), Gail Platt (husband Mark); brother-in-law William Jack; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Raphael "Ray" Cavell, Sr. and Celeste Hubert Cavell; his sons, Bradley Cavell and Mark Cavell; and his sister Celeste Jack. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge and a graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge.

