Homegoing services for Mr. Ceasar D. Wilson. Ceasar Donald Wilson was born to proud parents, the late Dave Wilson, Sr. and the late Eddie Mae Green Wilson, on October 28, 1929 on a farm in eastern Madison Parish, Louisiana north of the small community of Thomastown, LA. Ceasar started his formal education at Solomon Temple Baptist Church School. Ceasar graduated from Thomastown High as the first male graduate from that school as well as being the salutatorian of his graduating class. Ceasar graduated from Southern University with a degree in Agriculture. He later did post graduate work at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Ceasar worked as an enumerator/statistical clerk for the Southern University A&M University Agriculture Department from 1951 to 1953. He taught agriculture at Reuben McCall high school in Madison Parish from 1956 to 1959. He was an educator at Sunshine High School in Iberville Parish serving in the capacities of classroom teacher and principal between 1960 and 1965. He worked as a Soil Conservation Agent for the United States Government in 1966 through 1967 in Los Banos, California. He began teaching in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana in 1968 and continued teaching there until 1994. He taught at Cheneyville, Northeast, Broadmoor and several other schools. Ceasar was inducted in the military service on June 23, 1953. He completed his basic training at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He later became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ceasar received his United States Army Parachutist Badge, also commonly referred to as "Jump Wings" on April 14, 1954. Ceasar was a dedicated member of the American Legion post #502, the Southern University Alumni Association and the Southern Heights Neighborhood Association. Ceasar leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Gertrude Mingo Wilson, native of Heath Springs, South Carolina, his sister Rosa Lee "Sis" Wilson Baulwin of Vallejo, CA, two sons Randall Wayne Wilson (Betty) of Baton Rouge, LA and Anthony Davis of Las Vegas, Nevada, a very special nephew/son Tony Glover of Charlotte, North Carolina, seven grandchildren, Rahim Ingram (Kawanee), Adrian Wilson (Elisha), Corey Wilson, Brandon Wilson (Loren), Alayna Wilson, Malik Glover, Madria Glover, and six great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Taylor, Krissalynn, Reagan, Braylen and Ronin, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ceasar was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Pearl Beatrice "Pinky" Wilson, brothers Benny, Richard, Dave Jr., Eddie "Buddy Boy", and Frank, and sisters Emma Lee Wilson Flenoy, Jessie B. Wilson Foster, Pauline Wilson Parker, Mable Wilson Parker, Flossie Irvin and Josie Jackson.

