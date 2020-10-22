1/1
Cecil Burton "C.B." Pritchard
On September 30, 2019, Cecil Burton "C.B." Pritchard died at his home in Gonzales, LA with his family by his side. He lost his battle with cancer and went peacefully to meet his Heavenly Father. Cecil was a native of Baton Rouge and a lifelong resident of the area. He recently lived in Denham Springs and relocated to Gonzales in 2016. He graduated from Glen Oaks High School and was an alumnus of Southeastern Louisiana University where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Burton J. and Betty P. Pritchard of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Badeaux Pritchard, Gonzales; two children Casey J. Pritchard, Gonzales and Kristen Pritchard Sibley and her husband Tim Sibley, Pine Grove; two grandchildren Lily and William Pritchard, Gonzales. He is also survived by two sisters: Karen Pritchard Woolsey and her husband Phillip Woolsey, Denham Springs and Minta Pritchard Canelas, Baton Rouge. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service and Visitation will be held on October 25, 2020 at The Church International, 13423 LA 431, St. Amant, LA. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the Memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Heritage Hospice, 14025 S. Magnolia Street, Suite K, Hammond, LA 70403 or American Cancer Society, 550 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806. Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
The Church International
OCT
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The Church International,
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
