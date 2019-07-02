Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil C. Robinson. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecil Robinson, native of Start, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, went to his heavenly rest Monday, July 1, 2019, at the age of 93 with his family by his side. He joined the Navy at sixteen years old after graduation from Start High School. Cecil participated in the D-Day invasion at Omaha beach. After the war, he came back to Louisiana to complete his degree at LSU and to marry Kate. He retired from a career in sales (pumps, swimming pools, and luxury cars). He was a country boy at heart and enjoyed country music and travel with his wife Kate. He is survived by daughters, Kelma Kay Batte and Susan Elizabeth McCarstle and her husband Cecil McCarstle. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Eric Batte and wife Alison, Lainie Batte Machado and husband Ray, Claire McCarstle, and Jeffrey McCarstle and wife Amber. He has five great-grandchildren; a niece, Marilyn Blankenship O'Neill; and nephews, John Blankenship and Chad Blankenship. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kate Mayo Robinson; parents, Elvin and Willie Harriet Drummond Robinson; brother, Elvin Jr.; sister, Katherine; daughter, Leslie Cecile; and granddaughter, Laura Camille Batte. Visiting will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10am until service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Tim Boswell. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his name to the National WWII Museum, PO Box 758590, Topeka, KS 66675. The family wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff and his many friends at Lake Sherwood Village, where he "hung his hat" for the past 14 years. The family is also grateful for the loving care provided by the staff at Audubon Healthcare Services and Audubon Hospice. Special regards are given to Dee Stevenson, Charlene Hankton, Sheila Warren, and Stephanie Brasher. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 6, 2019

