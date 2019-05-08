Cecil Harriet Thompson, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her daughter's home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 86. She spent her career working in the family owned business, Delta Dental Lab. Harriet is survived by her children, Sharon Smith and husband Grover, Tim Thompson and wife Janet, and Stacie Thompson; grandchildren, Grover Smith, II, Autumn Smith, Matthew Smith, Nathanael Smith, Christine Fogarty, Philip Smith, Christyl Deen, Erica Thompson, and Cara Thompson, Joe Foraker, and Michael Foraker; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jennie Hood, Grace Eccles and husband Marvin, and Philip Spiller; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Thompson; parents, Clyde and Ella Spiller; siblings, Jonie Wheat, Maxine Thompson, SB Spiller, EC Spiller, Callie Spiller, Leroy Spiller, and George Spiller. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Hebron Baptist Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019