Cecil J. "Joe" Slayton Jr.
Joe passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 69. He was a retired maintenance mechanic; resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Plaquemine, LA. Joe loved collecting coins, the outdoors and spending time with family. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11am until Rite of Christian Burial at 2pm, conducted by Father Joe Camilleri. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his children, Sheila Ritter, Robert "Opie" Slayton and wife Shannon, Rhonda Simoneaux and husband Blaine, and Jessica Short and husband Johnny; grandchildren, Jeremy Landry, Justin and Jared Ritter, Blain Slayton, Taylor Blanchard, Dwain Aucoin, Seth Slayton, Lauren and Jacob Simoneaux, and Johnathan Short; nine great grandchildren and two on the way; two great great grandchildren; brother, William Slayton, Sr. and wife Michelle; sister in law, Patricia Varnell; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Frances Orillion Slayton; parents, Cecil, Sr. and Nilda Borne Slayton; and brother, Ronald Slayton, Sr. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice especially Katie Jee and the staff at The Crossing for their care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
11:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
OCT
7
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
October 5, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
