Cecil Kenneth Bell
1922 - 2020
Services will be held for Cecil Kenneth Bell, Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA, at 3:30 p.m. Cecil was 98 years old, born on Feb. 19, 1922, in Hugo, OK to John W. and Emma (Combs) Bell. He served his country during WWII in the Oklahoma 45th Infantry Division in the European Theater with 511 combat days to his credit. He spent the rest of his life appreciating being an American. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Dianna Sue Guidry; a son, Kenneth Harlon Bell; son-in-law, Luie Canezaro, Sr.; a son-in-law, Patrick Guidry; and daughter-in-law, Nell Bell. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Bell; daughter, Lynda Canezaro; and 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren. The services are under the direction of Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
