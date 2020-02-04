Cecil Lisenby passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 21st at the age of 95. He was a native of Alabama but had been living in Baton Rouge for the last three years. He was a US Army Veteran and served in WWII. He was in the 29th Infantry at the D Day Invasion on Omaha Beach and received the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He went on to make the Army his career in the 97th Signal Battalion. While stationed in Germany after the war he met and fell in love with his future wife of 70 years. Cecil was a brave and loyal soldier, a loyal and generous friend and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Hildegard Lisenby, daughter Betty Bush (Tom), son Jerry Lisenby (Bobbie) and two grandsons Derek Messelt and Anthony Lisenby. Services will be held at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary Feb. 6th at 2:30.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020