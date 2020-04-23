Beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Cecil R. Formby died on April 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in Stamps, Arkansas on April 23, 1940, he graduated from Plaquemine High School in 1958. He had many lifelong friends from Plaquemine in which he was affectionately call "Big Red." He attended USL in Lafayette. Cecil was very courageous during the long journey with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body dementia. Cecil was always ready for a get together with the Thibodeaux's and Boudreaux's. Although he held many jobs in his life time, he was employed by Louisiana Department of Labor as Labor Program Director for 31 years. He had a passion for all genres of music and could remember song titles and artists; he was an avid collector. He also enjoyed attending cutting horse competitions with his friend Skeezix Jumonville. Cecil loved travel and was always ready for another adventure with his Bride. He was also proud of his accomplishment of becoming a 32 degree Mason and an avid fan of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 35 years, Gloria T. Formby; his children, Erika L. Jones and husband Guy, Kyle D. Formby and partner Keith Bartlett; his step-children, Rebecca L. Thornhill Albert and husband Steve, James Paul Thornhill and partner Faleiro Reyes. Cecil had one sister, Elsie Formby Boudreaux and husband David. He had two grandchildren, Steven J. Albert, Jr (SJ) and Layla Beverly Albert. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Hattie R. Stevens Formby; brother, Howard Formby; and sister-in-law, Delores M. Thibodeaux (Dee). During his long illness, he could always count on his lifelong dear friends, Curtis Landry, Tommy Thompson, and Gary M. Love. Because of the Covid-19 virus, a limited number of family will be allowed at the service and gravesite. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 9 - 10 am at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East. A graveside service will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

