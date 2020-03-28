Cecil Wayne Chapman, 78, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Wayne was born January 8, 1942 in Baton Rouge, LA to Cecil and Doris Chapman and was the oldest of 3 children. He graduated from Baker High School, was a US Navy Veteran who served on the USS George K Mackenzie, and worked as a contractor at the Exxon Mobil Refinery for many years. Wayne is survived by his wife and devoted caregiver Connie of 35 years; along with children, Kimberly Mann of Walker, LA, Julie (Chris) Cappe of St. Francisville, LA, Cecil Wayne Chapman Jr. of Greenwell Springs, LA, and Amy Skeen of Coconut Creek, FL; 12 grandchildren, Joshua (Ballard) Mann, Kristina Mann, Breanna (Ryan) Berard, Christopher Cappe, Taylor (Holly) Cappe, Trey Cappe, Cole Chapman, Celia Chapman, Brooks Chapman, Peyton Skeen, Riley Chapman Skeen, Parker Skeen; 2 great-grandchildren, Jackson Chapman Mann and Cameron Elizabeth Mann; 2 sisters, Gaynell Dugger and Marilyn Waits; 2 stepsons, Daron Landry and Marc (Nicole) Landry; 3 step-grandchildren, Tony Landry, Ashleigh Ruiz, Baylor Landry; and brother-in-law, Lee Bickford. His family and friends knew him as a kind and gentle man, who was an avid fisherman, gardener, and cook. He loved music, dancing, riding his motorcycle, animals, and joking around. More than anything, he loved his children and grandchildren, and bragged about them at every opportunity. Wayne was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, Pawpaw, and friend to many. Memorial service and burial have been postponed to a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020