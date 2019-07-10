Cecil Williams, a resident of Baton Rouge, died July 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 78. He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia Conti Williams. Cecil is also survived by his six children: Steven Paul Williams of Baton Rouge (and wife Joellen Ingram Williams), Michael Paul Williams of Orland, California, Wendy Williams Lutgring of Baton Rouge (and husband Michael Lutgring), Jeffrey Paul Williams of Los Angeles, California, Matthew Paul Williams of Baton Rouge (and wife Lindsay Guerin Williams), and Brian Paul Williams of Baton Rouge. Cecil's siblings also survive him: Pat Williams LaGroue of Springfield, Bobby Williams of Denham Springs, and Charles Coghlan of Prarieville. His grandchildren are Collin Williams, Stephanie Williams, Allyson Lutgring, Lindsey Lutgring, Leigh Ann Lutgring, Emily Lutgring, and Andrew Paul Williams. Cecil was preceded in death by his mother Kelly Savana Coghlan, stepfather Calvin Coghlan, and father Cecil Williams, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 27 years, Rhonda Laporte Williams and their infant son, Anthony Paul Williams. Cecil was a devoted husband, dutiful father, doting grandfather, loyal friend, and skilled businessman. He bravely served his country overseas in the US Army Rangers 319th artillery and 503rd infantry units. While fishing, golf, and Italian cooking were among his passions, most people he touched will remember him for his charm, playful sense of humor, infectious smile and that ever-present mischievous twinkle in his eye. Visiting on Thursday, July 11 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Visitation continues Friday, July 12 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd., from 9:00-11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 with the Very Reverend Tom Ranzino presiding. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers are Charles Coghlan, Dr. Michael Durel, Ray Hays, John Kitto, Martin Pinell, Mike Treloar, Bruce Weaver, and Collin Williams. Cecil's family extends sincere thanks to his devoted caretakers, those 'angels on earth' who watched over him during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church Building Fund, 16166 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or www.stjeanvianney.org. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019