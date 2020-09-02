1/2
Cecile Dentro "Cil" Nobles
Mrs. Cecile "Cil" Dentro Nobles, was called home to heaven on August 29, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Baton Rouge and a resident of Walker. She was a proud member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; she was dedicated to our Lord and her Christian faith and had a strong devotion to her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving, giving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister –in-law, aunt and friend. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. A lifelong of friends were made during 25 years working at Jerry Lee's Kwik Shop. She had magnetic personality which drew anybody that met her; she never met a stanger and always made you feel welcome and at home. Ms. Cecile made people laugh with her down to earth sense of humor. She loved cooking for family and friends, working in her yard, tending to her pretty flowers, looking at recipes, avid reader of magazines, ordering from QVC, working crossword puzzles, playing computer games and thoroughly enjoyed going to the Casino's. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, LJ "Jimmy" Nobles; daughter, Bonnie Nobles Burns; grand-son, Jacob Newgard (Zoe); grand-daughter, Cecile "Ceci" Gernant; great-grandson, Vincent Newgard; step grand-daughter, Ashlyn Malone (Chris) and step great-grandchildren, Brayleigh and Brooks; special "grandchildren", Camden, Braxton and Maliheh; sister-in-law, Frankie Aligholizadah (Manoucher); brother-in-laws, Johnny Nobles (Gayle) and Charles Nobles (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Virgie Dentro; daughter, Virgie Nobles Gernant; son-in-law, Brett Burns; five brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. on Friday, September 4th from 12:00 pm until service time of 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family request that all visitors practice safety by wearing a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
