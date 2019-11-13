Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile Haydel Thompson "Ceil" Thoms. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Rosary 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church 5657 Thomas Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecile "Ceil" "Noonie" Haydel Thompson Thoms, 89 years old, long-time resident of Baton Rouge, beloved wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, great grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 12, 2019. She entered this world on September 25, 1930, born to Claude and Hazel Haydel, in Whitecastle, LA. Ceil was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Ceil is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Norman Thoms; 2 sons, John "Johnny" D. Thompson, Jr. and wife Connie, Gary E. "Chip" Thompson; daughter, Peggy Thompson Watson and husband Joey; step-son, Skeeter Thoms; step-daughters, Melanie Thoms Turner, Becky Thoms Granata, and Tammy Thoms Sides; grandchildren, Tara Thompson Farmer, Jennifer Watson Martel, and Jay Watson; step-grandchildren, Josh Turner, Jessica Blanchard, Breanna Foster, Kati Pennington, Rebecca Whitworth, Paul O'Neill, Bryan O'Neill, Nicole Gardner, Russell Plaisance; great grandchildren; Aiden Farmer, Bree Thompson, Amanda Martel, Carsyn Martel; sisters, Shirley Junot and Patsy Ramagos; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ceil is preceded in death by her father, Claude Haydel, Sr.; mother, Hazel Gauthreaux Haydel; first husband, John D. Thompson, Sr.; 2 brothers, Claude Haydel, Jr. and Jackie Haydel; sister, Constance "Connie" Haydel Russell; and grandson, John "Trey" D. Thompson, III. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9:30 AM until the recital of the Rosary at 11:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 AM, officiated by Father Frank Bass. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

