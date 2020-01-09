Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks departed this life on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Thibodaux Health Care Nursing Facility. She was 88, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Highway 308, Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Dr. McCullen Williams. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020