Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
Highway 308
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
New Morning Star Baptist Church
Highway 308
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cecile Margaret Joseph Banks departed this life on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Thibodaux Health Care Nursing Facility. She was 88, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Highway 308, Labadieville, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am conducted by Rev. Dr. McCullen Williams. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.