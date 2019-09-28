Cecile P. Bergeron

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA

Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA

Obituary
Cecile P. Bergeron, 96, a native of Cecilia, LA and a resident of Zachary, LA passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She retired from Piccadilly in Delmont Village, which was the first in Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert A. Bergeron; parents; one sister and five brothers. She is survived by her son, Calvin (Debbie) Bergeron; two daughters, Barbara (Mike) Jenkins and Gaynell (Paul) Cox; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Lane Nursing Home staff. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:30 AM-2:00 PM with services beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019

