Cedric Anthony Brown, a native of Zachary, LA, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker. He is survived by his loving children Logan, Kayla and Danielle; parents Dennis and Catherine Brown; sister Vernita Hardy; brothers Marcus (Monese), Frederick and Darryl (Suzanne) Brown and a hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road, Slaughter, LA 70777 from 9 am - 10:45 am; service will follow at 11 am by invitation only for immediate family. Mask and temperature check required. Service may be viewed on Facebook Live @ Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Building Fund.

