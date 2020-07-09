1/
Cedric Anthony Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cedric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cedric Anthony Brown, a native of Zachary, LA, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker. He is survived by his loving children Logan, Kayla and Danielle; parents Dennis and Catherine Brown; sister Vernita Hardy; brothers Marcus (Monese), Frederick and Darryl (Suzanne) Brown and a hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road, Slaughter, LA 70777 from 9 am - 10:45 am; service will follow at 11 am by invitation only for immediate family. Mask and temperature check required. Service may be viewed on Facebook Live @ Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Building Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved