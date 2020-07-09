Cedric Anthony Brown, a native of Zachary, LA, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker. He is survived by his loving children Logan, Kayla and Danielle; parents Dennis and Catherine Brown; sister Vernita Hardy; brothers Marcus (Monese), Frederick and Darryl (Suzanne) Brown and a hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road, Slaughter, LA 70777 from 9 am - 10:45 am; service will follow at 11 am by invitation only for immediate family. Mask and temperature check required. Service may be viewed on Facebook Live @ Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.