Cedric Anthony "Ankie" Carter was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was born to the union of Eugene Carter, Sr. and Virginia Pitcher Carter on February 13, 1962 in Baton Rouge, La., the youngest of four children. He peacefully transitioned from this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Cedric leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Virginia P. Carter, sister, Patricia (Charles) Cave, brothers, Eugene, Jr. (Patricia), Gregory (Rosalind); 4 Nieces, 4 nephews, 4 aunts, an uncle, and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents & nephew. Funeral Service: Sat., July 13th at 10AM, Greater Sixty Aid B.C., 655 Gardere Lane, BR., La. 70820, Viewing: 8AM to 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to: Desselle's Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019