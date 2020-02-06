Cedric Brown, Sr., was called from his earthly dwelling in Baton Rouge, LA into the eternal grace of his Father. He was born on July 29, 1964, the third of seven children to Oliver and Bobby Brown. Cedric was an entrepreneur who was a part of forming the 1st African American private investigation firm in Louisiana, Brown's Brothers and Associates. Cedric and his wife incorporated Brown's Properties in 1999. Cedric was preceded in death by his father, Oliver and his dearly beloved wife, Tammy Brown. Cedric leaves to cherish his memories, 2 sons, Johnny Lee and Cedric Brown, Jr.; mother, Bobby Brown, of Franklinton, LA; sister, Cynthia Brown, of Baton Rouge, LA; 5 brothers, Craig, Dino (Tanya), Shawn (Jennifer) and, Jerquan Brown, all of Baton Rouge, LA, and Reginald Brown, II (Tracey), of Jonesboro, GA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Westgate Church, 1622 Court Street, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Alfred Moore officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Winnfield Funeral Home Cemetery, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767. 225-383-2001 Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign guestbook
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020