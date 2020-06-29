Cedric E. Ross
1970 - 2020
Cedric E. Ross was born on June 26, 1970, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was baptized at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Charles T. Smith at an early age and continued his membership under the leadership of Rev. Freddie J. Smith. Cedric completed his welding apprenticeship at the ABC School of Welding and was a certified welder at Rubicon Plant in Geismar, LA. His skill and passion for welding was evidenced in his desire to work as a welder. He leaves to cherish his memories: Mother, Dorothy A. Ross: Two children, Dequang and Laniqua Ghoram: Five grandchildren, Aunts: Rosa Brown, Jannie Ross, Marguerite Williams, Uncles: Nolan Lang, Mack H. Ross, Jr., Charles Ross, Host of Aunts, Uncles and Relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, cousins and other relatives. He was a compassionate young man who loved his mother dearly.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.
