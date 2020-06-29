Cedric E. Ross
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cedric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cedric E. Ross was born on June 26, 1970, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was baptized at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Charles T. Smith at an early age and continued his membership under the leadership of Rev. Freddie J. Smith. Cedric completed his welding apprenticeship at the ABC School of Welding and was a certified welder at Rubicon Plant in Geismar, LA. His skill and passion for welding was evidenced in his desire to work as a welder. He leaves to cherish his memories: Mother, Dorothy A. Ross: Two children, Dequang and Laniqua Ghoram: Five grandchildren, Aunts: Rosa Brown, Jannie Ross, Marguerite Williams, Uncles: Nolan Lang, Mack H. Ross, Jr., Charles Ross, Host of Aunts, Uncles and Relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, cousins and other relatives. He was a compassionate young man who loved his mother dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-0727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 30, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
June 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kathy Watts
Friend
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Williams
Coworker
June 28, 2020
I can truly say you was one of kind. Never changed up since the day that I met you and kept a smile on your face... Gonna miss you homie
Mike Buchanan
Coworker
June 27, 2020
TO A REAL STAND UP GUY WHO LOVED TALKING ABOUT BASKETBALL AND FOOTBALL NEVER ARGUE ABOUT ANYTHING WILL MISS U BRO UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
ANTONIO Gray
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved