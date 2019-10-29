Cedric entered into eternal rest on October 24, 2019 at the age of 18. Survived by his parents, Cedric Henderson, Sr. and Juliette Henderson; sisters, Joselyne and Prinecess; niece, Rodjae'lynn Hilliard. Visitation Thursday, October 31, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 4420 Crown St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Melissa Dunn Davis, officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019