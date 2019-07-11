Cedric Ronald 'Ronnie' Breland III

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Obituary
Cedric "Ronnie" Ronald Breland, III, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 28. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and a long-time resident of Prairieville, LA. Ronnie is survived by his parents, Cedric "Ronnie" Breland, Jr. and Brandi Stokes; sisters, Brooklynn Melancon (Chase) and Breanne Horne (Shelby); nieces and nephews, Braylee, Conley, Cruz, Tynlee and Kinsey; grandmothers, Cheryl Deshler and Gayle Chancey; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ronnie is preceded in death by his grandparents, Cedric "Jud" Breland and Esther "Dene" Breland. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 11:00AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 16, 2019
