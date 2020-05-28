Cedric "Diggem" Sims
Cedric "Diggem" Sims departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 60 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday May 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 11:00 am. Survived by his wife, Lillie Sims; 1 daughter, Tiffany Wilson (Samuel); 6 brothers, Perry Sims (Frances), Clyde Sims, Derrick Sims (Tammy), Rev. Jerome Ausbrooks (Frederica), Peter Ausbrooks (Sandra) and Paul Ausbrooks (Noel); 2 sisters, Jarvon Sims (Tyrone) and Sue Ausbrooks (Durand); mother and father in law, Henry and Grace Howard; sister in law, Tess Sherman (John), Clorice Washington (Renard), Grace Scott (Dwayne), Jacqueline Auguillard (Perry) and Daisy Howard; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mildred Sims; 1 sister, Claudnetta Sims; 1 brother, Gerard Sims. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Wendy R C Price
Friend
