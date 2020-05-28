Cedric "Diggem" Sims departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 60 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday May 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 11:00 am. Survived by his wife, Lillie Sims; 1 daughter, Tiffany Wilson (Samuel); 6 brothers, Perry Sims (Frances), Clyde Sims, Derrick Sims (Tammy), Rev. Jerome Ausbrooks (Frederica), Peter Ausbrooks (Sandra) and Paul Ausbrooks (Noel); 2 sisters, Jarvon Sims (Tyrone) and Sue Ausbrooks (Durand); mother and father in law, Henry and Grace Howard; sister in law, Tess Sherman (John), Clorice Washington (Renard), Grace Scott (Dwayne), Jacqueline Auguillard (Perry) and Daisy Howard; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mildred Sims; 1 sister, Claudnetta Sims; 1 brother, Gerard Sims. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.