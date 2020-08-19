Cedrick Dixon entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020 at the age of 56. He was a licensed Barber and Youth Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed special collection items, music, collecting antique cars, planting and lawn beautification. Survived by his mother, Idella Dixon Joseph; daughters, Latoya, Sarah, Lamingaton, Sydney, Kayla and Kaylen; sons, Demarcus, Khalid and Justin; sisters, Tonjie Blair, Jesena Hickman and Joyce Jacobs; brothers, Aaron Williams, Lewald Williams, Keith Jones and Barry Jacobs; six grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Sterling; father, Lewald Jacobs; father who reared him, Walter Joseph, Jr.; grandmother, Maggie Lee Dixon and sister, Veta Williams. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until memorial services Thursday, August 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Debra Douglas officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.