Cedrick Dixon
Cedrick Dixon entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020 at the age of 56. He was a licensed Barber and Youth Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed special collection items, music, collecting antique cars, planting and lawn beautification. Survived by his mother, Idella Dixon Joseph; daughters, Latoya, Sarah, Lamingaton, Sydney, Kayla and Kaylen; sons, Demarcus, Khalid and Justin; sisters, Tonjie Blair, Jesena Hickman and Joyce Jacobs; brothers, Aaron Williams, Lewald Williams, Keith Jones and Barry Jacobs; six grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Sterling; father, Lewald Jacobs; father who reared him, Walter Joseph, Jr.; grandmother, Maggie Lee Dixon and sister, Veta Williams. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until memorial services Thursday, August 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Debra Douglas officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
AUG
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
