April 2, 1927 – March 29, 2020 In loving memory of Celena, she passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 of natural causes at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughters, Maynette W. Gerace, and Kathy W. LeMay; granddaughters, Stephanie Landry (Damon), Kelly Gerace, and Joey LeBlanc (Tommy); grandson, Dean Deslatte; great grandchildren, Addie and Claire Landry, Kylie Gerace, Mason and Clayton LeBlanc; great great grandson, Jaxon Daigle; special nieces, Stella C. Tanoos and Jo Ann D. Carline; and nephews, John and Eugene Albarado. Preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Paul Hamilton "Crapo" Wilbert; son, S.J. "Bronco" Wilbert; daughter in law, Phyllis Allemond Wilbert; granddaughter, Daphne Marie Wilbert Deslatte; father, William Morales; mother, Elvire Pollet Morales Marchand; one sister; one baby brother; and ten half siblings. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020