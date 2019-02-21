Celeste Dean "C C" Andre

Celeste Dean "C C" Andre was born on September 22, 1997 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on Sunday February 17, 2019 at the age of 21 years. She was a resident of St. Amant and enjoyed music and time spent with her friends. Celeste loved being with her son and family; and her tapestries involving the celestial with moon, sun and stars. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Larry and Sadie Andre; Bronelle Richardson. Survivors include her parents Troy and Mona Andre; her son Khydan "Bubba" Andre; her grandmother Geneva Richardson; sisters Chantelle Alexie (Nicky), and Christine Andre; her nephew Keigan; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Services are pending at this time with Church Funeral Services. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

5535 Superior Drive

Baton Rouge , LA 70816

