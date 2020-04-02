Celestine A. Joseph, affectionately known as Celeste, was born on December 12, 1938 in Klotzville, LA. She was the daughter of Howard, Sr., and Enola Dominique. Celestine was the mother of Yvette Linson (Collis), Jeffery, Sr., (Alicia), Rhonda, Sr., and Khayree Joseph (Letonia). She was the grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 10 and Godmother of 2. They were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She worked for many years as a CNA. Celestine, 81 years old, departed this life on March 27, 2020, at Chateau Living Center where she had been a resident since July 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard, Sr., and Enola Dominique; siblings, Howard, Jr., Edward, Doris Dominique and her daughter Yvette Linson. Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Relatives, friends, employees of Chateau Living Center, Cintas Uniform Services, Walmart (Laplace) and McMyne Property Management are invited to the viewing from 9:00am to 10:30am at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. Family is requesting that you wear a face mask. Interment private. Officiant, Rev. Fr. Eliseus O. Ibeh, MSP. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020