Celia Bailey Stradley, a native of Birch Tree, MO and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Celia was a member of the Uttermost Unity Network of Nations Global Ministries. She was primarily a woman of God, much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the cool grandma. Celia passed her love of sewing and quilting to her granddaughters, and she was inspired to help in the formation of a Sew to Sew ministry empowering women in Kenya. Her family was her life. She selflessly gave to anyone in need and lived her faith every day of her life. Her legacy was her wit and sparkle, her feistiness, and her determination to never back down from a challenge. She was a redhead to the end. Her motto was "Just watch me." Celia is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Duane C Stradley; children, Paul and his wife, Eileen Lamy Stradley, Linda and her husband, Ricky Williams, Lee and his wife, Krista Matheny Stradley; grandchildren, Bryan Rogillio (Treena), Mark Rogillio (fiancée, Ester), Kristen Stradley Nolen (Paul), William Stradley, Caroline Stradley, Logan Stradley, and Travis Stradley; great-grandchildren, Melody Dumas, Violet and Korbin Rogillio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl N. Bailey and Minnie Alcorn Bailey; brother, Cecil 'Red" Bailey and his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Bailey. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9 AM until 11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM in the chapel. A graveside service will take place at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA at 12:30 PM. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019

