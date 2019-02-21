A native and resident of Plaquemine, LA, Celie Pugh passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 74. Visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation resumes Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Pastor. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Celie leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Lisa Louis Butler; five sisters, Dorothy Gales, Betty Asberry, Albertha (Randy) Ware, Katherine Bouvay and Lucy Mae Jones; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, La. (225) 687-2860.
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019