Cellarsten entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Knox Johnson; sons, Ronald Knox and Donald Knox; sisters, Elizabeth Cooley and Lillie Mae Peterson; brothers, Samuel Allen and Isaac Allen; 11 grandchildren and 1 Fur baby, Bleu Chanel Ivory. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Chester Self, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 6, 2019