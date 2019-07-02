Cellarsten A. Minton

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Cellarsten entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Knox Johnson; sons, Ronald Knox and Donald Knox; sisters, Elizabeth Cooley and Lillie Mae Peterson; brothers, Samuel Allen and Isaac Allen; 11 grandchildren and 1 Fur baby, Bleu Chanel Ivory. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Chester Self, officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 6, 2019
