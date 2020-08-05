1/1
Celwyn Blaise Johnson
1962 - 2020
On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Celwyn Blaise Johnson passed away peacefully at age 58. He was born on January 13, 1962 in Baton Rouge, LA and is survived by his mother, Dr. Myrtly Ricard Joyner (Baton Rouge, LA) and father, Dr. Oscar Clayton Johnson (Chelsea, MI) & step-mother, Sharon M. Johnson (Grass Lake, MI), his siblings; sisters, Melody Johnson-Patton (Los Angeles, CA) and Nancy Johnson-Riske and brother-in-law, John Riske (Grass Lake, MI); brothers, Jimmie Joyner (Los Angeles, CA) and Eric Johnson (Denver, CO); his five nephews, Devin and Damien Patton (Los Angeles, CA) and Jack, Drew and Ryan Riske (Grass Lake, MI). He is also survived by two great-nieces, Kalayah and Nallah Patton (Los Angeles, CA). Celwyn was a kind and loving soul; he had a love of music and film, a beautiful voice and worked as a videographer. He was a member of the Southern University Laboratory School Class of 1980. In addition he attended both Valley Community College and Southern University. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many friends. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hall Davis and Sons Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
