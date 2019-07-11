Ceola Davis, a native and resident of Paincourtville gained her wings on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her daughter's home at the age of 81. Visiting 4 – 6 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, Plattenville until religious services at 11 Am, conducted by Rev. Ervin Antoine, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. She is survived by6 children; Janice (Charlie) Moton, Shelia (Patrick) Exnicious, Kenneth Davis, Lisa Davis (Kevin Bell), Louis (Amanda) Davis, and Rachel (Henry, Sr.) Talbert, 6 sisters, a brother, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Freddie, Sr. and Aldonia Pugh Davis, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, and 1 grandson Keith Jerome Davis. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019