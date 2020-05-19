Surrounded by her family, Ceola Spears Collins, a retired educator in the Lafayette Parish School System, transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward on May 7, 2020 at her daughter, Sharon Collins' residence in Covington, GA. Ceola was the third of six children born to the late Jefferson Davis "JD" Spears and Pearl Lee Gilmore Spears. She was 88 years old. A Clinton, LA native, Ceola was a long time Baton Rouge resident until she started experiencing health challenges. Ceola is survived by two daughters Reverend Sharon Collins and Janice Collins Covington, GA; one son, Darryl Collins (Deborah), Fort Worth, TX; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Ceola was predeceased by her parents, husband, William T. "Doc" Collins, daughter, Reverend Cheryl Collins, brother Charles Spears and sister, Jessie Spears. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk-through visitation will take place on May, 22, 2020 from 10-11:30 AM at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807. A private homegoing celebration for immediate family members will follow at the same location from 11:30 AM-12:15 PM. *A public homegoing service will be scheduled at a later date when social distancing restrictions are lifted. Private interment will be at the Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd., Zachary, Louisiana 70791.

