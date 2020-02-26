Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chad Anthony Landry. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Service 12:00 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Chad Anthony Landry passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. The family will receive friends at St. Aloysius Catholic Church from 11:00 am until the start of service at 12:00 on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Chad was born in Baton Rouge to Russell Anthony Landry and Marie Louise (Sobert) Landry. He was raised in Baton Rouge, a member of St. Aloysius parish, graduating and going on to graduate from Catholic High. He was honored with numerous awards from Catholic High including several Golden Bears. He moved on to LSU playing rugby and getting his first taste of restaurant life which he developed into a passion not to be copied. He owned and operated several restaurants, sharing his talent in Baton Rouge and on the Northshore. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend and employee. He loved to play golf but rarely had any time to do so. He was in school to become a gunsmith. He visited gun ranges with his children as often as he could. He loved his dogs and was known for his rescue efforts. He is survived by his parents, a brother, Scott Gerard Landry of New Orleans, a son, David Russell Landry of Covington, a daughter, Hale Louise Landry of Prairieville, cousins, aunts and uncles and many close friends. He will be greatly missed. Chad Anthony Landry passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. The family will receive friends at St. Aloysius Catholic Church from 11:00 am until the start of service at 12:00 on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Chad was born in Baton Rouge to Russell Anthony Landry and Marie Louise (Sobert) Landry. He was raised in Baton Rouge, a member of St. Aloysius parish, graduating and going on to graduate from Catholic High. He was honored with numerous awards from Catholic High including several Golden Bears. He moved on to LSU playing rugby and getting his first taste of restaurant life which he developed into a passion not to be copied. He owned and operated several restaurants, sharing his talent in Baton Rouge and on the Northshore. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend and employee. He loved to play golf but rarely had any time to do so. He was in school to become a gunsmith. He visited gun ranges with his children as often as he could. He loved his dogs and was known for his rescue efforts. He is survived by his parents, a brother, Scott Gerard Landry of New Orleans, a son, David Russell Landry of Covington, a daughter, Hale Louise Landry of Prairieville, cousins, aunts and uncles and many close friends. He will be greatly missed. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close