Chad Anthony Landry passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. The family will receive friends at St. Aloysius Catholic Church from 11:00 am until the start of service at 12:00 on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Chad was born in Baton Rouge to Russell Anthony Landry and Marie Louise (Sobert) Landry. He was raised in Baton Rouge, a member of St. Aloysius parish, graduating and going on to graduate from Catholic High. He was honored with numerous awards from Catholic High including several Golden Bears. He moved on to LSU playing rugby and getting his first taste of restaurant life which he developed into a passion not to be copied. He owned and operated several restaurants, sharing his talent in Baton Rouge and on the Northshore. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend and employee. He loved to play golf but rarely had any time to do so. He was in school to become a gunsmith. He visited gun ranges with his children as often as he could. He loved his dogs and was known for his rescue efforts. He is survived by his parents, a brother, Scott Gerard Landry of New Orleans, a son, David Russell Landry of Covington, a daughter, Hale Louise Landry of Prairieville, cousins, aunts and uncles and many close friends. He will be greatly missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020