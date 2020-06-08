Chad Elliott Richardson
1971 - 2020
Chad Elliott Richardson - Born: September 16, 1971 Died: June 5th, 2020. He left behind his father, Ronald L. Richardson, his mother (deceased) Marie Richardson, his brother Ronald Richardson, Jr., his sisters, Tanya Herring and Julie Richardson, his daughter Peyton Richardson, his son Corey Richardson and his fiance' Pamela Thomas. He was loving, softhearted and loyal to his friends and family. We celebrate the life that God gave our brother, we cherish our memories of him and remember him with loving hearts. We are having an open house at our family home in Baker, June 9th, Tuesday 4-7 p.m.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Chad had such a good soul. He will be at peace now.
Steven Alford
Friend
