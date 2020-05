Or Copy this URL to Share

Chad Everett Morrison, Sr., In Loving Memory. Chad Everett Morrison, 39, was a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Chad passed away on May 6, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. The viewing will be at Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, on Monday May 18, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. (MASK REQUIRED).

