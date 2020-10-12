Our beloved Chad Leslie Efferson, 43, journeyed from this world to the feet of our Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 13, 1977 to Lynn and Linda Efferson. He was the youngest of three children and from his first to his final breath he knew only love from his family. He grew up in East Feliciana, and enjoyed a childhood filled with the outdoors, sports, laughter with friends and family, horse-back riding and honing his sarcastic wit. He went to school at Silliman, graduating in 1995, before going on to LSU to study dairy science. He graduated with a B.S. of Science in 1999. During these years of his life he met most of the close friends he cherished and would have for a life time. After graduating LSU he worked for Dairy Fresh both in Louisiana and Alabama for a number of years before going to work for his father's company, Efferson Safety Consultants, and then Hunter Buildings. It was at Hunter that he met the one his soul loved, Maribel Hernandez, they were married on July 8, 2018. He called her Mari-bola (Mari-Ball), she brought out the best in him and he adored her, he was her partner, helpmate and her biggest fan. She completed his life and brought him joy and laughter. Chad was a man of integrity and strong work ethic, always the funniest person in the room, he loved his friends and family and was generous to a fault. He loved fishing, hunting, kayaking and watching a good movie. As the family grew over the years he was involved in the lives of his nieces and nephews, everyone had a nickname and knew they had a special place in Uncle Chad's heart and could get away with more than they should around him. From the first breath we take to the final beat of our hearts, Jesus is our destiny and Chad has fulfilled his destiny, but it leaves his family missing the little boy they knew and the man he became that was loved so much. Chad is survived by his spouse: Maribel Efferson of League City, Texas; Parents, Lynn and Linda Efferson of LaGrange, Texas, Siblings: Casey Barnett and her husband John of Ethel, Louisiana, Clay Efferson and wife Alexandria of Seabrook, Texas; Nieces and Nephews: Chloe Anne Havard, William Barnett, Hannah Barnett, Clayton Efferson, Weston Efferson and Lane Efferson. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Leslie and Aline Efferson and his maternal grandparents: Elvin and Dorothy Goodeaux. Pallbearers: He will be carried to his final resting place by his lifelong friends: Will Andrews, Chuck Beachamp, Lorne Boudreaux, Chip Bunch and Matt Walker. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Clay Efferson, Billy Andrews, John Barnett, Will Barnett, and Kirk Havard. Services will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena Texas 77505. Visitation will be from 10:00-2:00 followed by services at 2:30. "Father, I will that they also, whom Thou hast given Me, be with Me where I am." John 17:24.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store